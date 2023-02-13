Open in App
The Independent

Watch: Moment asteroid explodes over England after hurtling through Earth’s atmosphere

By Francesca Casonato,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJAuD_0klRLrf500

Footage shows an asteroid entering the Earth 's atmosphere and exploding in the night sky over England.

A social media user captured images of the meteoroid Sar2667 flashing brightly as it passed through the sky in Brighton, south coast of England, around 3am local time on Monday, February 13.

The 1m (3ft) meteoroid - or small asteroid - was monitored by the European Space Agency (ESA) which predicted the space rock would safely impact the Earth's atmosphere over northern France between 3:50-4:03 CET.

This is just the seventh time an impact has been predicted in advance.

