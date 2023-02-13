6 things to do in the Finger Lakes this week

What is there to do in the Canandaigua and the Finger Lakes area this wintry week?

A lot, from a celebration of the season to an opportunity to learn more about preserving and improving the health of Canandaigua Lake to the opening of an art exhibit.

Also, you might not have the chance to learn about lions, tigers and bears, oh my! But perhaps bears, bobcats and fisher might be more your style - and more of what you might see in these parts, anyway.

1. Wildlife past and present in Bristol Hills

The Wildlife Through History Lecture is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at United Church of Bristol, 7177 County Road 2, Bloomfield.

Changes in the populations of both wild game and their predators will be the subject of a free lecture sponsored by the Bristol Hills Historical Society. The speaker is Michael Palermo, a certified wildlife biologist with the Division of Fish and Wildlife at the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

Most of New York was forested 200 years ago and by the 1880s it dropped to just 25%, Palermo said. "This dramatic change combined with unregulated hunting and trapping caused significant declines for several wildlife species. But today, approximately 63% of New York is forested and game regulations have been enacted, leading to the rebound of many of these species.”

The talk is sponsored by the Bristol Hills Historical Society.

2. Fire and Ice Winter Festival in Canandaigua

Some like it hot; some like it cold. Downtown Canandaigua's 2023 Fire and Ice Winter Festival has it both ways.

The annual celebration of winter will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, in downtown Canandaigua.

Here's what's happening Saturday: Warm Beverage Trail, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; "SOUPerb" Food Challenge, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; ice-carving competition, 11 a.m.; Ultimate Reindeer Experience, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; horse and wagon rides, noon-3 p.m.; and speed carving competition, 4 p.m.

Sunday events include: Siberian husky dog sled team meet and greet, Ultimate Reindeer Experience, horse-drawn wagon rides, Warm Beverage Trail, ice sculptures light viewing, candle making and glass flaming.

3. Fibers of Our Lives in Canandaigua

The Ontario County Historical Society’s virtual series continues with another educational talk on fibers and textiles in celebration of the museum's current "Fibers of Our Lives: From Practical Craft to Decorative Art" exhibit.

Brandon Brooks, of the John L. Wehle Gallery, Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford, will give a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Links for "Manifest Identity - Fashion Collections as Receptacles of Gender" can be purchased for $5 each at https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/WinterSpeakerSeries.

4. Testing Ground art exhibit in Canandaigua

Artist Chris McEvoy will attend an opening of his works from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at ArtSpace36, 36 S. Main St., Canandaigua.

McEvoy is an associate professor of art at the State University of New York at Oswego. The exhibit runs through March 24.

Gallery hours are 2-6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

5. Hobart and William Smith speaker series at Wood Library

Hobart and William Smith Collleges Professor of Biology Kristy Kenyon and Professor of Sociology Renee Monson will speak on "Womb for Rent: The Intersection of Biology and Sociology in Reproductive Medicine."

The program is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

The talk is the first in the library’s Hobart William and Smith speaker series. To register, visit https://woodlibrary.librarycalendar.com/event/hobart-william-and-smith-speaker-series-womb-rent-intersection-biology-and-sociology.

6. Protecting Canandaigua Lake

The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, which recently received an Ontario County Chamber of Commerce Environmental Champion Award, has scheduled a presentation on de-icing agents and their impact on the environment.

Bruce Gilman, who recently retired from the Department of Environmental Conservation and Horticulture at Finger Lakes Community College where he taught for 42 years, will speak. Also, Kevin Olvany, watershed program manager for the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council, will discuss the best management practices that several area municipalities will be implementing to help minimize the impacts of de-icing agents on local waterways.

The program is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 16, in the Hamlin room at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

Registration is required; visit https://forms.gle/EgA554CAkT82iZos6.