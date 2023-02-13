Win prizes in CountryMax's Backyard Bird Winter Photo Contest

The CountryMax home and garden supply store is celebrating National Wild Bird Feeding Month with its Backyard Bird Winter Photo Contest. This is the competition's second year, offering entrants the opportunity to showcase their photography skills and win prizes.

Participants can upload photos of birds feeding in their backyard to CountryMax's website. All entries for the contest, which started on Feb. 10, will be voted on by users before the top four are selected for a "vote-off" round on the store's Facebook page, closing on March 10. Last year's contest received over 700 entries.

The contest winner will receive a new bird feeder with seed and a $50 gift card. The remaining three entries are eligible for prizes, including gift cards ranging from $75 to $25. There is no cost to enter, but restrictions apply. Photos must have been taken in 2023 in the entrant's backyard and automated or bot votes will result in disqualification. Prizes must be collected in-store.

The family-owned store now operates 18 locations across the state, with a new location in Auburn opening in July 2023.

For more information, contact CountryMax at (585) 924-4850.