Workout studio brings high-intensity, low-impact fitness classes to Webster

Looking for a new workout routine this year?

To the Core, located at Towne Center in Webster, has rebranded and now offers the popular Lagree Fitness regimen. Previously, it was a Pilates studio.

According to owner Erin Ferrente, membership has "skyrocketed completely," partly due to its exclusivity in the Rochester area. The only other places that offer Lagree Fitness are in Buffalo and New York City, Ferrente said.

The Lagree workout, created by bodybuilder and Pilates instructor Sebastien Lagree, aims to provide a low-impact, high-intensity workout in a shorter amount of time.

To try a class, Ferrente recommends starting with the introductory special for three classes for $60. Unlimited classes are available for $199 per month.

For more information, call (315) 430-1371.