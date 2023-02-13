Open in App
Webster, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Democrat and Chronicle

Workout studio brings high-intensity, low-impact fitness classes to Webster

By Patrick Harney, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGmt2_0klRAK5500

Looking for a new workout routine this year?

To the Core, located at Towne Center in Webster, has rebranded and now offers the popular Lagree Fitness regimen. Previously, it was a Pilates studio.

According to owner Erin Ferrente, membership has "skyrocketed completely," partly due to its exclusivity in the Rochester area. The only other places that offer Lagree Fitness are in Buffalo and New York City, Ferrente said.

The Lagree workout, created by bodybuilder and Pilates instructor Sebastien Lagree, aims to provide a low-impact, high-intensity workout in a shorter amount of time.

To try a class, Ferrente recommends starting with the introductory special for three classes for $60. Unlimited classes are available for $199 per month.

For more information, call (315) 430-1371.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy