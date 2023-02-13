Open in App
South Carolina State
All Hogs

Rough SEC Tourney Draw in the Cards for Razorbacks

By allHOGS Staff,

9 days ago

Kentucky could end up with the worst opening game pairing for a No. 6 seed ever

FRISCO, Texas – Here is where the SEC standings fall heading into the midweek games on Feb. 14-15 and the projected SEC Tournament schedule.

If you cruise to the bottom of the page to the tourney pairings and are an Arkansas fan, you'll see that as of right now it looks like you'll be needing a Wednesday night hotel reservation unless you live in the extreme northeastern part of the state.

As for Missouri fans, their team has saved their fans a pretty big chunk of change by avoiding the first two days of the tournament and Kentucky potentially faces the toughest game a No. 6 seed has ever had to open the tournament

#1

22-3, 12-0

#2

18-7, 10-2

#3

19-6, 8-4

#4

19-6, 7-5

#5

17-8, 7-5

#6

16-9, 7-5

#7

13-12, 6-6

#8

17-8, 6-6

#9

13-12, 6-6

#10

15-10, 5-7

#11

17-8, 5-7

#12

10-15, 2-10

#13

9-16, 2-10

#14

12-13, 1-11

SEC TOURNAMENT PROJECTIONS

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 South Carolina, 6 p . m.

Game 2: No. 11 Mississippi St. vs. No. 14 LSU, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Game 3: No. 8 Arkansas. vs. No. 9 Florida, Noon

Game 4: No. 5  Auburn vs. Ole Miss / South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Game 5: No. 7 Vanderbilt. vs. No. 10 Georgia, 6 p.m.

Game 6: No. 6 Kentucky. vs. Mississippi St. / LSU, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Game 7: No. 1 Alabama. vs. Arkansas / Florida, Noon

Game 8: No. 4 Missouri vs. Auburn / Ole Miss / South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Game 9: No. 2 Texas A&M. vs. Vanderbilt / Georgia, 6 p.m.

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee. vs. No. 10 Georgia, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, Noon

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Game 13: SEC Championship Game, Noon

SEC MEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

