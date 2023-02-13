Open in App
Tampa, FL
Gradually warming through the week

By Leigh Spann,

8 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will still feel cool and breezy today, but it won’t be as gusty as Sunday. Highs stay in the upper 60s, which is below average for mid-February.

Humidity remains quite low, so we’ll see clear skies today and tonight. Our chilliest night will be tonight when most of us drop into the 40s.

We warm up quickly on Valentine’s Day with highs in the mid 70s. It should feel lovely in the evening for any special dinner plans.

The warming trend gets us back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. You may start to feel higher humidity on Thursday ahead of the next cold front.

At this point, the front should pass through on Friday with a 50% rain chance, and we return to seasonably cool weather this weekend. Highs will drop back inyo the 70s.

