Butler County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges filed against driver who crashed into side of Eat 'n Park in Butler Co.

By Mike Darnay,

9 days ago

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) -- A 56-year-old man from Butler County is facing charges related to a crash at the Eat'n Park near the Clearview Mall last month.

State Police say 56-year-old David Smith was under the influence of controlled substances when he crashed his vehicle into the side of the restaurant on the morning of January 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Xt13_0klR5kgl00
KDKA

Troopers say Smith was also found to be driving with a suspended or revoked license and is facing traffic charges including careless driving and reckless driving.

There was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

