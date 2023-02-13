Black Athletes in Wine Team Up in Support of The Roots Funds

In honor of Black History Month, Black athletes in the wine space have joined together to support diversity and inclusion in the wine industry. Channing Frye and Chosen Family Wines invited fellow Black athletes to come together in support of The Roots Fund , a nonprofit that provides resources – including financial support, educational scholarships, wine education, mentorship, and job placement – to BIPOC scholars interested in the wine industry.

“For us at Chosen, wine is not just about putting juice in a bottle,” says Channing Frye, “It’s about bringing a group of people together – and that includes anyone and everyone. That’s why for Black History Month, I’ve asked my fellow athlete brothers and sisters who have all been working on inclusivity in the wine space to come together as a team to amplify our voices and impact as we support an amazing nonprofit making impactful changes every day: The Roots Fund.”

In addition to Channing Frye and Chosen Family Wines Partner Kevin Love, the current roster of Black Athletes pledging their support to The Roots Fund include LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Klay Thompson, CJ McCollum, Isiah Thomas, Josh Hart and Charles Woodson.

Frye founded Chosen Family Wines in 2020. Frye has since partnered with his former 2016 NBA Championship teammate and current Cleveland Cavaliers star, Kevin Love, as well as CEO Jacob Gray and Chase Renton. Together they are champions for the next generation of great winemakers and wine lovers at every step of their journey.

Chosen Family Wines , Wade Cellars , McCollum Heritage 91 , and Charles Woodson’s Intercept Wines will donate 10% of online wine sales in February to The Roots Fund. Participating athletes are making a variety of additional contributions from generous cash donations to signed bottles of wine to memorabilia to be auctioned off at the second annual The Roots Fund Charity Auction Gala on Sunday, March 5 at Tribeca Rooftop in NYC.

The formal event, which has become a must-attend for the wine industry, will include a gala dinner, an in-person auction hosted by Zachys , and a virtual auction of wines and experiences donated by world-renowned estates and wineries from around the world. Proceeds from the event and the online auction will directly support The Roots Fund's mission. Donations can also be made directly via Givebutter .

This story originally appeared in Cuisine Noir Magazine