Athens County real estate transfers, Jan. 3-20

Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Brett Chambers and Elyse M. Chambers aka Elyse M. Hagans, 5665 E. Clinton St., Albany, to Michael A. Bullis and Linda Sawyers Bullis, $212,500.

DSW Partners, LLC, 9908 Oxley Road, Athens, to Cynthia S. Oliveri, $106,000.

William S. Fanning, 3650 Hebbardsville Road, Albany, to Amanda Smith-Donaldson, $150,000.

Jack A. and Lydia Sue Jago, 18116 Swindell Road, Glouster, to Tony C. and Rebecca Trace, $75,000.

Beth R. and Jeremiah L. Gillette, 820-822 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to Excellency Property Renovations, LLC, $55,000.

Sparks Rentals, LLC by Rachael Sutton, 463 and 475 Jackson St., Nelsonville, to Fairway Advisors, LLC, $240,000.

Dawn M. Hunley, 215 A Grover St., Nelsonville, to Gary Franklin Hunley, $10,000.

Joyce A. King, 6669 Lemaster Road, Athens, to Nicholas Mezitis, $265,000.

Christina Young, admin in the estate of Ronald D. Tyson, deceased and April L. Sealey, admin in the estate of Patricia Ann Tyson, deceased, 23152 Jordan Run Road, Coolville, to Jason T. and Misty R. Mattocks, $106,950.

Amelia M. Jenne, 11995 Pedigo Ridge Road, New Marshfield, to William Eric Edwards and Corey Andreu Beck, $160,000.

Kelly Olbers, 5611 Bethel Hill Road, Glouster, to Julia Balla, $10,000.

Brianna M. Chesser, 30 Sycamore Dr., Glouster, to Danny Reese, $15,310.

Pentajay Company, LLC, 462 Richland Ave., Athens, to Reimagine Realty Holding, LLC, $70,000.

Estate of Deborah Roach aka Deborah Anne Babics, 1970 Rockcamp Road, New Marshfield, to Nicholas and Megan Roach, $170,000.

DWC Properties, LLC, 8640 Carr Bailey Road, Millfield, to JBH Investments, LLC, $335,000.

Thomas S. and Jan C. Hodson, 45 Graham Dr., Athens, to Edgard, Ltd., $360,000.

Helios Ventures, LLC, Lot 80 University Estates Blvd., to Tanner J. and Madeline Wood, $140,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee, 14114 State Route 691, Nelsonville, to Laura Brown, $15,000.

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 17922 N. Akron Ave., Buchtel, to Grace Kilcommons, $174,500.

Gregory A. and Lisa A. Justus, 80.83 acres on Ridge Road, Coolville, to Micheal J. and Kathleen D. Boyle, $340,000.

James S. and Shelly M. Wilson, 761 Old Seven Road, Coolville, to Eric Alan Needs, $250,000.

Bobby Blackburn, 21944 State Route 278, Nelsonville, to Roger Gambrel, $3,300.

Estate of Sheryl K. Mayle, deceased, 21460 State Route 550, Amesville and 3 parcels on Liberty Street, to Brian Heeter, $15,800.

Joseph Martinez, 179 Saint Charles St., Nelsonville, to Sarah Wallbrown, $92,000.

Perry Scott Knepper, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 1001, Athens, to Keisha Slaughter, $99,000.

Bruce Madorsky, 10 acres on Pearl Wood Road, Alexander Township, to William and Rebecca Hudnall, $20,000.

Sarah Lack and Stephen Habbyshaw, parcel on Echo Lane, Athens, to David William Drabold, $24,000.

The City of Athens, The Armory, 2 W. Carpenter St., Athens, to Athens Community Improvement Corporation, exempt.

Jamie M. Wooton aka Jamie Dye, 350 Pettit Road, Albany, to Timothy David Wooten, $132,000.

The Rosemary Cooper Huntsman Trust, 11522 Strouds Run Road, Athens, to Jennah Edmondson and Chance R. Kenney, $250,000.

Stonegate Land Ltd., 204.43 acres at 23241 Jordan Run Road, Coolville, to Kevin Hensel, $520,000.

Sallie S. Sauber and Glenn E. Linthicum, 570 Poplar St., Nelsonville, to Noah C. Sauber, $46,000.

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 26 Converse St., Chauncey, to Carrie and Jeffrey Russell, exempt.

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 19498 Congress St., Trimble, to the Village of Trimble, exempt.

Charles Lowry, 799 and 825 Robinette Ridge Road, New Marshfield, to Wanda Lowry, $10,000.

Norman K. and Alissa C. Rhode, 247 West Union St. #204C, Athens, to Purple Cow Properties II LLC, $118,000.

Jack D. and Debra K. Riley, 29 and 0 W. 1st St., The Plains, to Matthew Tackett, $45,000.