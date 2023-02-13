ODOT hosting Wilson River Highway open house in Tillamook

The Oregon Department of Transportation is hosting an open house to discuss the ongoing Wilson River Highway study at the Port of Tillamook Bay on February 16.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and ODOT will be gathering further feedback through an online survey from February 9 through March 2.

ODOT has been conducting a study of Highway 6 since receiving funding in House Bill 4053 last year. Senator Suzanne Weber sponsored the bill when she was a state representative.

Highway 6 has long presented safety concerns and the study aims to identify the largest of those for a report for the state legislature, which will be completed by September.

The report will contain a comprehensive list of the problems on the road and prioritize them to streamline future repairs.

Both Weber and State Representative Cyrus Javadi, who won election to Weber’s old seat in November, told the Herald that they plan to propose legislation to remediate the issues following the study’s completion.