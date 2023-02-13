Open in App
Maury County, TN
See more from this location?
Maury County Source

Country Artist Josh Ross Features Maury County Fire Department in Music Video

By Donna Vissman,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HORZG_0klR1NRK00

Rising country artist, Josh Ross recently released the video for “Trouble” with the help of the Maury County Fire Department.

The fire department shared on social media, “We were honored to be featured in Universal Music recording artist Josh Ross’ “Trouble” music video. Thank you Josh for using this video shoot as an opportunity to promote the work of our first responders!”

“Trouble” was featured in the January 5th episode of Fox’s hit TV series “Welcome To Flatch” available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Ross celebrated the release of “Trouble” by joining his friend Bailey Zimmerman as the opener for three sold-out shows.

Ross was announced as one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023. On the touring side, he will be joining Lee Brice and Tenille Arts in April on the Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour and an extensive North American tour alongside Nickleback and Brantley Gilbert on the Get Rollin’ Tour, kicking off in June 2023. See below for Josh Ross’ full tour dates throughout 2023.

Watch the video below.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maury County, TN newsLocal Maury County, TN
Sign up for Columbia Fire & Rescue’s Citizens Fire Academy
Columbia, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Breaking Benjamin is Coming to FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Depeche Mode to Bring Tour to Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Where to Eat Close to Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
6 Live Shows this Week- February 20, 2023
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Middle TN Teen Loses Legs after Being Hit by Car at Volleyball Tournament in St. Louis
Smyrna, TN15 hours ago
Jason Mraz Tour to Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN5 days ago
Your Guide to Parking at Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Guns N’ Roses World Tour is Coming to Nashville
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Voices of Spring to Return to Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN3 days ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
House Fire Reported in Spring Hill Sunday
Spring Hill, TN1 day ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 13, 2023
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Trisha Yearwood to Perform at Bluebird Cafe this Week
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Vanderbilt Student to Appear on Jeopardy Reunion Tournament
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Spring Hill Police Search for Walmart Shoplifter
Spring Hill, TN15 hours ago
Nashville Woman Killed in Apartment by Stray Bullet
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
OBITUARY: Donna Herald
Columbia, TN1 day ago
Columbia Fire Offers Six-week Citizens Fire Academy Program
Columbia, TN1 day ago
Nashville Zoo Nominated for Best U.S. Zoo of 2023
Nashville, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Harry David Underwood
Lynnville, TN1 day ago
The Chicks Are Coming to Nashville
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Hockey Week Across America – Watch It. Play It. Live It.
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
OBITUARY: Victor C. Beck Sr.
Columbia, TN1 day ago
Columbia Police Dept. Recognized Corporal Scott Baublitz as Its “Officer of the Year”
Columbia, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: James Howard Harris Jr.
Columbia, TN4 days ago
OBITUARY: Beverly Ann Roach Dawson
Columbia, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy