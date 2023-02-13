Country Artist Josh Ross Features Maury County Fire Department in Music Video

Rising country artist, Josh Ross recently released the video for “Trouble” with the help of the Maury County Fire Department.

The fire department shared on social media, “We were honored to be featured in Universal Music recording artist Josh Ross’ “Trouble” music video. Thank you Josh for using this video shoot as an opportunity to promote the work of our first responders!”

“Trouble” was featured in the January 5th episode of Fox’s hit TV series “Welcome To Flatch” available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Ross celebrated the release of “Trouble” by joining his friend Bailey Zimmerman as the opener for three sold-out shows.

Ross was announced as one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023. On the touring side, he will be joining Lee Brice and Tenille Arts in April on the Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour and an extensive North American tour alongside Nickleback and Brantley Gilbert on the Get Rollin’ Tour, kicking off in June 2023. See below for Josh Ross’ full tour dates throughout 2023.

Watch the video below.