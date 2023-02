live5news.com

Day 16: Prosecution expected to rest case in Murdaugh trial this week By Patrick PhillipsSteven ArdaryMarissa Lute, 8 days ago

By Patrick PhillipsSteven ArdaryMarissa Lute, 8 days ago

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to be approaching the end of ...