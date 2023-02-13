Chabad SF hosts Super Bowl LVII party for the unhoused

The 49ers weren't in the Super Bowl this year but that didn't keep NFL fans from partying hard at locations all across the Bay Area.

You often hear about the biggest and most extravagant Super Bowl parties. But in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon there was a special party for those who sadly, are often forgotten about -- those who live on the street or just don't have a home.

Chabad SF Positively 6th Street in SOMA hosted a "Super Soul Super Bowl Party" for the unhoused. They served food, gave out shirts and socks, and even had a barber on site.

This is the second year that they've done this and organizers say that this year around 50 people came out. More than a dozen stayed and watched the game with those from the synagogue and their family members.

"What we accomplish is a sense of human interaction that every single person, no matter what level of society they're on, no matter where they are holding in life, they have a heart, they have a soul, they have a mind. When you turn to somebody with a gift and a smile with love, that triggers something else inside of them where they feel good and it really draws out the positive energy in that individual," said Rabbi Moshe Langer of Chabad SF Positively 6th Street.

The Super Soul Super Bowl party was one of 10 across the nation designed to help unhoused individuals.

As to the atmosphere, fun and energetic despite the fact that there were a few more fans of the losing Philadelphia Eagles in attendance.