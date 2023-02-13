Megan Fox deletes Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumours

Megan Fox appears to have deleted her Instagram account, just hours after sparking rumours that she and Machine Gun Kelly have broken up.

The Transformers star’s social media page was deactivated on Sunday evening (12 February).

Prior to the account disappearing, Fox, 33, deleted all photos of her fiancée and posted a cryptic update, suggesting he had been “dishonest” .

She also appeared to unfollow everyone she previously followed, including Kelly, except three people – Eminem, Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles.

On Sunday morning, Fox shared a carousel of photographs featuring several mirror selfies, and a short video of an envelope being burnt.

She quoted lyrics from a BeyonceÌ song, “Pray You Catch Me”, that is believed to refer to infidelity. The caption read: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.”

Fox and Kelly got engaged in January 2022, after a year and a half of dating. They were last seen in public together at Drake’s Super Bowl party on Friday (10 February), and prior to that, attended the 65 th Grammy Awards together.

Before the awards ceremony, Fox attended the annual pre-Grammys gala with a broken wrist and concussion, but did not reveal any explanation for how the injuries occurred.

Fans took to Twitter to question why Fox’s Instagram has been deactivated.

“Did Megan Fox delete her Instagram???? I’m concerned,” one person wrote, while another said: “Honestly the biggest moment of the night was Megan Fox deleting her Instagram.”

Fox and Kelly’s engagement came less than two years after she separated from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons: Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five.

The Jennifer’s Body star announced her engagement with a video on Instagram that showed Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker, getting down on one knee to propose to her under a banyan tree.

She wrote: “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time… Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

Later, Kelly revealed that he designed Fox’s engagement ring to incorporate “thorns” that would make it hurt if she attempted to remove it.

He told Vogue that the ring, which features two pear-cut stones, a diamond and an emerald, is held in place by a magnet.

“You see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart,” he explained. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

The Independent has contacted Fox and Kelly’s representatives for comment.