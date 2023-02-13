Open in App
Mississippi State
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Gorgeous Monday before another stretch of rainy, stormy days

By Magnolia State Live,

9 days ago
We finally have a day that will include bright sunshine across the entire state. It won’t last long, however, as clouds begin returning tonight with rain chances increasing every day. As warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico makes its way into the region, we’ll begin to have some thunderstorms, and that’s where the severe threat comes in Wednesday evening and Thursday. The National Weather Service is still predicting at least a Level 2 threat for these storms. That could always go up or down, so we’ll see in a day or two where we end up.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high near 65. Increasing clouds tonight with a low near 43.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high near 66. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 45.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a nice breezy and a high of 67. Increasing clouds tonight with a low near 43.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high near 70. Increasing clouds with a low of 47.

