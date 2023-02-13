Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Tonight's Forecast: A quiet and calm night ahead

By Haleigh Vaughn,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WmVY_0klQe3A600

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A few clouds are possible in the region overnight with an overnight low near 30 degrees. Clouds increase through the day on Tuesday as a system moves closer. Rain develops Tuesday afternoon, lasting through the night and evening. Rain eventually comes to a close in the late afternoon on Wednesday. On top of the rain, the winds will be howling! Strong wind gusts pick up late Tuesday and all day Wednesday, potentially exceeding 35 mph. Missing true winter weather? The end of this week bring you joy! A system is anticipated to bring rain showers to kick off the day on Thursday. Rain will transition over to snow by Thursday night, turning over to lake effect snow on Friday. High temperatures by the end of the week will only be in the middle 20s! Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows near 30 degrees. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain showers. Mostly to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers transitioning into snow. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Family honors MSU victim at funeral, legislators attend and promise change
Detroit, MI7 hours ago
Governor Whitmer discusses how community came together in wake of MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Take a Stand protest against gun violence held at Michigan capital
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jenison HS Marching Band has 'once in a lifetime' opportunity on horizon
Jenison, MI15 hours ago
Parent of Oxford grad now at MSU reacts to 2nd school shooting in 14 months
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Grand Valley State University holds vigil for Michigan State University
Allendale, MI5 days ago
GVSU students hold rally supporting MSU, demanding change
Allendale, MI3 days ago
Sheriff: Woman crashes into barn with kids in car, arrested for OWI
Comstock Township, MI9 hours ago
Michigan State Police searching for stolen U-Haul truck
Three Rivers, MI3 days ago
Forest Hills Schools proposes changes to book check out
Forest Hills, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy