Oklahoma State
New York Post

Chiefs fan arrested for bank robbery gloats over Super Bowl 2023 bets

By Ryan Glasspiegel,

9 days ago

Chiefsaholic has made his triumphant return to social media.

In December, the Chiefs superfan, whose real name is Xaviar Babudar, went radio silent on his Twitter account. After some concern in the Chiefs internet community, it emerged that Babudar, famous for attending games in a wold costume, had been charged with bank robbery in Tulsa .

On Sunday, however, he didn’t seem to have many worries.

😎🤫🏆 #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/urtrAwMqaJ

— ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) February 13, 2023

After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 2023 , Babudar shared a video on Twitter in which he edited his wolf mask over Tekashi 6ix9ine’s face in the rapper’s “GOOBA” music video.

The clip including the lyrics, “You’re mad I’m back, big mad / He’s mad, she’s mad, big sad / Haha, don’t care, stay mad,” and the rapper showing off his ankle monitor.

Babudar posted bail earlier this week. He had previously posted betting tickets showing he had wagered $5,000 on Mahomes to win NFL MVP at 9-to-1 odds, and another $5,000 on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at 10-to-1. Given that he also would receive his principal back, this means in the last week he has come into $110,000 in cash.

Xavier Babudar, known to football fans as ‘Chiefsaholic,’ was arrested in December for bank robbery.
Tulsa County Sheriff
Chiefsaholic, aka Xaviar Babudar, was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Tulsa in December.
Instagram / Chiefsaholic

Payton Garcia, a bank teller at the bank in Oklahoma that Babudar is accused of robbing, issued a statement repudiating the alleged thief’s release.

“I’m shocked that the district attorney and judges allowed this criminal out on bail after robbing a bank,” Garcia said in a statement , via her attorney Frank Frasier. “That day changed my life. I have never feared for my life like that before.”

“I can’t believe he was allowed to make bail,” Garcia continued. “I’m concerned for my safety and the safety of my family knowing he’s out of jail.”

Frasier added that, “the justice system failed my client here.”

