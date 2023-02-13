Mudslides Impact 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A few California Highway Patrol units were dispatched on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, to search the area of a mountainside with mudslides reported on northbound 14 Freeway just north of Newhall on-ramp to Placerita Canyon Road.

Oscar Sol / KNN

When CHP arrived at the location, they found some K-rails and requested a Caltrans supervisor to check on them.

Caltrans set up cones blocking the Number 5 lane due to a mudslide pushing the cement barriers six feet into a traffic lane.

The Number 5 lane will remain closed for an unknown duration of time until a geologist responds to the location and assesses the hillside.

Key News Network was at the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, to capture the eroding hillside on video.

No further details were available at the time of this report.

Oscar Sol, Video Journalist / KNN

