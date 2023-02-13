Eagles fans flood Philly streets after Super Bowl loss: ‘F–k the Chiefs’
By Allie Griffin,
9 days ago
Dejected Eagles fans took the streets of Philadelphia en masse, shouting “F–k the Chiefs” after the teams’ devastating Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
Broad Street looked like a sea of green as heartbroken Philly fans climbed traffic lights and chanted obscenities — a rather tepid response to the Eagles’ stunning 38-35 defeat, according to reports and videos posted to social media .
The diehards had begun partying on the streets while the Eagles were still ahead — before a controversial holding call late in the game, which paved the way for the Chiefs’ final field goal that earned them their third Super Bowl title.
Birds fan continued to cheer on their team despite the last-minute upset as confetti rained down and fireworks illuminated the sky.
Some rowdy fans scaled light posts and stood atop bus shelters as the crowd cursed the Chiefs.
Dozens of police officers stood ready in riot gear as they ordered the revelers to disperse over a speaker.
