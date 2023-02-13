Open in App
The Comeback

Chiefs quarterback makes huge career decision

By Sean Keeley,

9 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. While starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes was clearly dealing with ankle issues throughout the game, backup Chad Henne never had to make an appearance. That’s a shame because afterward, Henne announced that he is retiring from the NFL following a 15-year career.

“Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight and another ring !” Henne wrote on Instagram after the game in a post that featured him holding a beer on the field.

Even though Henne didn’t play in the Super Bowl, he was critical when the Chiefs called on him. Mahomes’ ankle sprain caused him to leave Kansas City’s Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Henne led the team on a critical touchdown drive. While Mahomes returned to the game, Henne’s clutch play helped keep KC on track en route to their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

Henne also had a memorable 4th-and-1 pass that helped the Chiefs secure a 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Henne was a star at Michigan where he completed 828 of 1,387 passes for 9,715 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions, all of which are school records. Drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft, he would spend four seasons with the club before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012. His time as a starter came to an end while there but he joined the Chiefs in 2018 and has been Mahomes’ reliable backup since.

Henne retires as a two-time Super Bowl champion, having won two rings with the Chiefs.

