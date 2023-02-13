Open in App
Alabama State
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Nice day today before we begin stretch of rain and storms

By alabamanow,

9 days ago
A high pressure is in complete control of our weather today, helping us have bright, sunny skies across the state.

Things will change soon, though. Rain chances begin again tomorrow, and we’re still looking at a chance of some severe storms later this week. The National Weather Service has us under a Level 2 risk for now. We’ll see how the Gulf of Mexico influences the storm system to see exactly where and how bad storms will become.

North Alabama

Sunny and breezy with a high of 62. Tonight, clear with a low of 41.

Central Alabama

Sunny and breezy with a high of 64. Mostly clear tonight with a low near 43.

South Alabama

Sunny and pleasant with a high near 64. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 39.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high near 65. Clear tonight with lows in the mid-40s.

