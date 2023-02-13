A mild and sunny Monday

As we continue our Monday night, the clear skies will allow us to cool back down to the mid 30s for our Tuesday morning but we do not stay cold for long. Valentines Day is on track to be another above average day in the mid to upper 50s for our highs paired with mostly sunny skies. While clouds do build slightly as we head into the evening hours not much is expected. A very isolated rain shower could pass by but should not ruin any dinner plans you may have. Wednesday looks to be yet another warm day but rain showers early will have us holding on to an umbrella despite the mid 60 degree temperatures we will be seeing. Thursday is the day we keep an eye out for as a strong cold front begins to approach us. This large weather system will bring in lots of warm and moist air that will bring us rain showers throughout the day along with the odd rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with gusty winds, especially after the cold front passes through. The rain will blend into our Friday morning as another wave of showers passes by and then clears out for a much brighter day. The dry weather continues into the weekend and even the start of the next work week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Showers likely before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.