NME

NCT’s Taeil unveils solo song ‘Lovey Dovey’ for the soundtrack of Netflix’s ‘Love To Hate You’ By Gladys Yeo, 9 days ago

By Gladys Yeo, 9 days ago

NCT vocalist Taeil has released a new solo track titled ‘Lovey Dovey’ for the soundtrack of Netflix’s new romantic-comedy K-drama Love To Hate You. On ...