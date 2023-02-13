Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Will Cincinnati Bengals open 2023 NFL season vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Thurs., Sept. 7?

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McsJd_0klQEFoH00

The Kansas City Chiefs' controversial Super Bowl 57 win left many Cincinnati Bengals fans wondering whether it might set up a Thursday Night Football NFL season-opener - and AFC championship rematch - between the two teams at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are scheduled to open the next NFL season at home on Thurs., Sept. 7, as has become tradition for the Super Bowl champion in the NFL kickoff game. The Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles appear to be the league's top options for the Chiefs' opponent in that game.

Next season, the Bengals face the Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans on the road. Cincinnati hosts the Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium.

Social media reactions Sunday night to the possibility of a Bengals-Chiefs season-opener, including from Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard:

