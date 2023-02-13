Chris Christie says it was a 'big mistake' for the GOP to 'rise to the bait' and heckle Biden during the State of the Union address
By Cheryl Teh,
9 days ago
Christie called it a "big mistake" for the GOP to heckle Biden at the State of the Union.
Christie said that by booing Biden, Republicans were falling for the president's "bait."
A better response from the GOP, Christie said, would have been to laugh and move on.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said it was a mistake for Republicans to heckle President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.
"Big mistake. Look, you know, you don't want to — you don't want to rise to the bait. And they did, a number of them did, and it was a big mistake," Christie told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.
"Look, the better response would have been to respond to that with laughter," Christie said, adding that Republicans should have just "moved on."
"The yelling and the screaming stuff, look, I think that's always bad. It doesn't get you anywhere," Christie said. "And it gave Joe Biden an opportunity to engage them back in a way that was spontaneous, that I think was probably the best part of his entire speech."
And Biden did immediately rebut the Republicans who booed him on Tuesday.
Republican lawmakers heckled Biden despite House Speaker Kevin McCarthy issuing a warning to the GOP earlier that day, cautioning them against resorting to "childish" behavior during the speech. Greene was one of the rowdiest — when Biden talked about the tense relationship between the US and China, she was heard shouting: "China spied on us."
