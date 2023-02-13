Family of Emmett Till wants decades-old arrest warrant served 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family members of Emmett Till have filed a lawsuit demanding a sheriff execute a decades-old arrest warrant for the woman whose accusations led to the 1955 lynching of the Chicago teen.

Carolyn Bryant Donham testified in court that Till grabbed and verbally threatened her.

She later said that was not true.

Now in her late 80s, Donham has lived in North Carolina in recent years.

In 2007 Donham recanted her accusations and admitted Till never harrassed her.

She has not commented publicly on calls for her prosecution.