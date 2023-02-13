2023 NFL Draft Order, Schedule: When Each Team Picks

2023 NFL Draft order: When teams will pick
The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring as the annual 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 27 to April 29 live from Kansas City.
Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to realize their life-long dreams and finally get the call from the NFL.
And scores of fans will get another shot to boo Roger Goodell off his own stage.
Scroll through to see the current schedule and team order for the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft 2023 Schedule: How to watch
You can watch the draft on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC.
Here are the scheduled times for each round of this year's event (all times Eastern):
- Thurs., April 27 at 8 p.m.
- Sat., April 29 at 12 p.m.
How long teams have to pick
Round 1: 10 minutes per selection
Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
Rounds 3-6, including compensatory picks: 5 minutes per selection
Round 7, including compensatory picks: 4 minutes per selection
2023 NFL Draft order
1. Chicago Bears
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (via CLE)
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Miami Dolphins (Forfeited, no pick)
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints (via SF via MIA via DEN)
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
How the NFL creates the draft order
Simply put, the NFL ranks teams for the draft in terms of record.
Teams with worse records pick players before teams with better records. The Super Bowl champion traditionally picks last.
For teams not in the playoffs, the NFL ranks the first 18 picks by regular season record, worst to best.
Any tiebreakers go to teams with the easier strength of schedule.
For teams in the playoffs, the earlier a team loses, the earlier they will pick in the draft.
Draft picks No. 19, No. 20, No. 21, No. 22, No. 23, and No. 24 go to the teams knocked out in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Again, the strength of schedule determines any tiebreakers.
NFL Draft Picks No. 25 through No. 28 go to the teams that lose in the Divisional Round. The 29th and 30th draft picks go to teams that lost their conference championship games.
And finally, No. 31 goes to the loser of the Super Bowl, while No. 32 goes to the NFL champion.
