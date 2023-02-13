Open in App
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Chachere family made it to Super Bowl LVII

By Angelique Martinez,

9 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno native Andre Chachere is on the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles, he appeared in seven games for Philly during the regular season. The Clovis West alumni traveled with the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. Andre’s parents Romy and Derrick Chachere said they would make it to Glendale no matter what.

Fresno native Andre Chachere headed to Super Bowl LVII

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Andre’s father Derrick shared photos of Andre on the field with the Eagles during pregame warmups. Andre was on the sidelines with the team during the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs ultimately beat the Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII.

