Open in App
Oakland, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Oakland gospel choir celebrates inclusion, diversity at Berkeley concert

By Betty Yu,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5Lcc_0klQ4ptM00

Oakland gospel choir celebrates inclusion, diversity at Berkeley concert 02:30

BERKELEY -- The sounds of The South could be heard in the East Bay Sunday night.

For the first time since the pandemic, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir belted out songs at an in-person, sold-out concert.

They performed before a full house at Berkeley's Freight & Salvage, a nonprofit community arts organization.

Isa Chu has been singing with the choir for nearly 20 years.

"Gospel music fires me up. It definitely fires me up and I've been singing with this choir for a long time because it is my creative outlet," said Chu who is also the marketing and programs manager at OIGC. "I've been singing since I was a kid but it's also a spiritual outlet for me and also a social justice outlet."

Sunday's show was a history lesson through song, presenting a variety of gospel music from traditional to contemporary with an authenticity not often found outside of the South.

The expereince was meant to be inclusive.

"The mere fact that I'm Asian American, I'm singing black gospel music and I'm standing next to someone that doesn't look like me -- that doesn't believe in what I believe in -- we have different beliefs but we're going to sing Black gospel music together," Chu said.

Though the music is rooted in Black culture, Sunday's audience reflected the diversity of the Bay Area.

"It was the host tonight that said we are appreciating -- not appropriating -- the music. So having everyone have awareness of that and respect of that really gives us all a hope for tomorrow," said Najee Renee with Freight & Salvage.

"I sing in this choir and I work with this organization because this is the world I want to raise my family in. It's the world I want to live in," said OIGC executive director Maren Amdal. "I love being surrounded by people of all backgrounds, all ages. Our youngest singer is five and our oldest singer turns 100 in just a couple of weeks."

The Black History Month concert was meant to inspire joy and unity.

"We know that the higher power -- however you call this higher power -- is about love. It's not about all the dogma and the rules of this religion or that religion. It is about love," Chu said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oakland, CA newsLocal Oakland, CA
Parishioners vow to rebuild fire-ravaged historic Oakland Black church
Oakland, CA18 hours ago
Soulful teenage sibling trio MeloDious works to finish their debut album
Oakland, CA4 days ago
3-alarm fire heavily damages Oakland's historic First African Methodist Episcopal Church
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pioneer rap artist YoYo inspires youth at Black history museum
Redwood City, CA2 days ago
Black History celebrations spotlight new S.F. Bayview community center
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Caught on Video: San Francisco Muni egg attack amid anti-Asian rant
San Francisco, CA16 hours ago
Update: Wind gusts rip through Bay Area; 1-year-old critical after tree hits Boulder Creek home
Boulder Creek, CA2 hours ago
Suspect in San Ramon weekend shooting arrested in Southern California
San Ramon, CA10 hours ago
The San Francisco history of California's first Black millionaire
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's Bay Area homebuilding work remembered
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Neighbors, community rallies around family displaced by deadly SF explosion
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Prices for single-family homes in San Francisco, San Jose have fallen
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Gas leak in Antioch leads to some home evacuations
Antioch, CA11 hours ago
East Bay cyclists say they're targets of malicious car assaults
Oakland, CA4 days ago
BART reaches $9M settlement with man dragged by train in SF
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Update: Power restored to remaining Oakland customers after extended outage
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Former Oakland Police Chief Armstrong 'likely' to appeal his firing
Oakland, CA1 day ago
ULTA beauty thefts lead to major East Bay fencing operation
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Police release photo of San Francisco Tenderloin stabbing suspect
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at commercial structure in San Leandro
San Leandro, CA2 days ago
More storm impacts: Cliff collapse at Santa Cruz surf spot; Iconic Aptos pier lost
Aptos, CA4 days ago
Man shot near Tesla distribution center in Livermore Friday night
Livermore, CA3 days ago
Fired Oakland Police Chief Armstrong speaks for first time since termination
Oakland, CA4 days ago
1 injured in 3-alarm fire at Oakland apartment building
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Woman injured in shooting at San Ramon apartment complex
San Ramon, CA1 day ago
Man accused in San Francisco deadly home explosion sobs in court
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Oakland Police seek Mini driver involved in hit-and-run that killed 100-year-old man
Oakland, CA8 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection with assault, carjacking food vendor
San Jose, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy