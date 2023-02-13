Chiefs’ Chad Henne retires following Super Bowl 2023 victory

Chad Henne threw in the towel on Sunday night, replacing it with a Bud Light.

On the heels of winning Super Bowl 2023 — his second with the Chiefs — the veteran quarterback announced his retirement on Instagram.

“Calling it a career,” he wrote . “Capping it off with @budlight and another ring!”

Not that it came without some drama.

Henne, 37, warmed up on the sideline at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. after starter Patrick Mahomes appeared to aggravate his injured ankle late in the first half. Some Henne heroics weren’t required, though, as Mahomes didn’t miss a snap and finished Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Eagles .

The longtime backup out of Wyomissing, Pa. spent the last four seasons behind Mahomes, playing in 11 games and starting one.

This season, he came to the rescue during the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Jaguars — his former team of six seasons — after Mahomes sustained his initial ankle injury. He went 5-for-7 on passes for 23 yards, helping the Chiefs reach the AFC Championship.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ColzBjcOGcZ

Over his career, he threw for 13,290 yards, 60 touchdowns, an average of 6.6 yards per pass attempt, and 63 interceptions.

Henne started at the University of Michigan from 2004 to 2007 before entering into his professional career. While in Ann Arbor, Henne recorded 9,715 passing yards, 87 passing touchdowns, 37 interceptions, and led the team to the 2005 Rose Bowl, where he lost to the Texas Longhorns, 38-37. He was selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins. He started for two seasons, going 13-14 over 2009-10, before losing his job to Matt Moore.

Henne moved on to Jacksonville in 2012, where he had a 5-21 record in three seasons and resumed a backup role in the final three in the shadow of Blake Bortles. In 2018, Henne went to Kansas City to be the safety net behind Mahomes , a role he stayed in for four seasons.

On Sunday night, Henne retired on a winning note with a second ring on his finger — and a cold beer in hand.