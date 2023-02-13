Open in App
Prescott, AZ
See more from this location?
prescottenews.com

Badgers Draw Salpointe Catholic in 4A playoff opener : Hoops action returns to Prescott

By Ron Williams, Prescott eNews Sportswriter,

9 days ago
The Prescott Badgers will get a second chance playoff run opportunity beginning Thursday night, as they will host the Salpointe Catholic Lancers from Tucson. The...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter Storm Alert for February 21-25, 2023 for Prescott – City of Prescott
Prescott, AZ2 days ago
Folk Sessions 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Elks Crystal Hall, Saturday February 25th, 7 pm
Prescott, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy