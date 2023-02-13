6 Live Shows this Week – February 13, 2023

Here are six live shows this week.

1Kacey Musgraves-Brothers Osborne

Monday, February, 13, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

It’s a fundraiser for the Steve Markland family, VP of Utopia Music who lost everything recently in a fire. Scheduled performances include Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, The Brummies, and more.

Find tickets here.

2Mark O’Connor

Monday, February 13, 7 pm

Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Mark O’Connor began his creative journey at the feet of American fiddling legend Benny Thomasson, and the iconic French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli. Now, at age 59, he has melded these influences into a new American classical music, and is perpetuating his vision of an American School of String Playing. Mr. O’Connor has won three Grammys, seven CMA awards as well as several national fiddle, guitar and mandolin champion titles.

Find tickets here.

3Assembly Food Hall

Thursday, February 16, 4 pm

Fifth and Broadway, 5055 Broadway, Nashville

It’s a free concert at the South and North Hall featuring Sara Spicer, Chris Rains, and Michael Hambly.

4TobyMac

Sunday, February 19, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

TobyMac is bringing his Hits Deep Tour to Nashville with special guests Crowder, Cochren & Co, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick & Terrian.

Find tickets here.

5Gladys Knight with the Nashville Symphony

Tuesday, February 14, 8 pm

Spend Valentine’s evening with Gladys Knight where she will perform hits like “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye)” and many more.

Find tickets here.

6Ashley McBride

Wednesday-Thursday, February 15-16, 8 pm

Ashley McBride just won a GRAMMY, see her at The Ryman this week with special guests Aaron Raitiere, Benjy Davis, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack (2/15 Only), Pillbox Patti, TJ Osborne and bandleader John Osborne.

Find tickets here.