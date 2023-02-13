Donald Trump Jr. takes shot at Eagles fans

Philadelphia Eagles fans watched their favorite team play its heart out on Sunday but thanks in part to a very questionable call they ended up falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII . Even before the fanbase had to deal with the heartbreak of that loss, they were getting slammed by Donald Trump Jr. on social media.

Trump Jr . took to Truth Social before the Super Bowl to share a rather unflattering sentiment about Philly fans that was also meant to appeal to the MAGA crowd he’s gotten so good at grifting.

“Quote of the week I just heard from a random person in town … ‘Philly fans are the antifa of sports fans… if they lose they will riot… If they win they will riot also. You can’t win,” he wrote. “I think I was at Penn when they threw batteries at a Santa so it checks out.”

Eagles fans have been compared to plenty of things over the years and we’re not even sure if the boogeyman version of Antifa that Trump Jr. and his dad have concocted is near the top of the list for worst.

While some Eagles fans did take to the streets following the Super Bowl loss, and a few of them did indeed climb poles, all signs point to it being a pretty peaceful evening in Philadelphia, much to Don Jr’s chagrin.

Guessing that Trump Jr. won’t be able to sell too many of his overpriced Bibles in Philadelphia anytime soon.

