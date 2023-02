Benzinga

Peter Schiff Says Chuck Schumer Wrong 'As Usual' About Debt Ceiling: 'American Families Will Suffer More If...' By Bhavik Nair, 9 days ago

By Bhavik Nair, 9 days ago

Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, has said increasing the debt ceiling would impact Americans in a negative manner in the long run. His ...