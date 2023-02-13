Open in App
Buena Park, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Workers at Medieval Times in Buena Park walk off job, go on strike, union says

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQrSL_0klPoMUX00

Workers at Medieval Times in Buena Park walked off the job and went on strike before their second performance of the day Saturday, the union confirmed.

About 25 of the 50 workers in their bargaining unit walked out, according to Erin Zapcic, the lead organizer of Medieval Times Performers United.

Performers said due to staff shortages, they have been working six days a week. They've been in wage negotiations with management since December.

Medieval Times LLC has not responded to Saturday's walkout.

The show's cast of knights, squires, and stable hands voted to unionize, 27-18, last November and join the American Guild of Variety Artists.

"By bringing the Performers and Stable Hands at Medieval Times, Buena Park, CA to the 'table,' we will collaboratively negotiate a fair Collective Bargaining Agreement which ensures that wages are commensurate with skills, improves safety protocols (and enforces them) and brings about a respectful working environment," the union said in a November statement.

In a CNN Business report , Zapcic said people work at Medieval Times because they love it, not for the money. But since reopening after COVID, staffing levels were so short, workers were performing six days a week.

"They love to tell us that we're not Broadway and it's absolutely correct," Zapcic said. "Broadway does eight shows a week. We do anywhere from 16 to 21."

The strike is affecting performances at the location. Zapcic said the company is pulling performers from other departments and non-unionized locations. The closest location to Buena Park is in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The union has filed numerous unfair labor practice charges against the company both in California and New Jersey, including one on their TikTok account getting banned.

In October, Medieval Times filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the union for using the company name, which is still ongoing.

CNN contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Laguna Beach set to unveil OC's first Pride-themed lifeguard tower
Laguna Beach, CA16 hours ago
Woman killed by large falling tree at Anaheim park identified
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Homeless man now in city motel as he waits for Section 8 housing: 'Indoors is always better'
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LA officials address antisemitism at town hall following shootings of 2 Jewish men
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Mourners pay tribute to slain LA bishop as detectives prepare case for DA
Hacienda Heights, CA4 hours ago
Cold weather creating concerns for safety of homeless in SoCal
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
Arrest made in shooting death of LA Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell
Hacienda Heights, CA4 hours ago
Large fire rips through Dominguez High School in Compton, leaving damage to campus cafeteria
Compton, CA12 hours ago
OC attorney accused of stealing more than $10M to live lavish lifestyle in Vegas
Newport Beach, CA2 hours ago
2 dead, several injured after train strikes vehicle in South LA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
End of an era: Family of famed SoCal car dealer Cal Worthington selling last dealership
Long Beach, CA4 days ago
Remembering Gabriel Fernandez: Boy's 18th birthday celebration unites 2 families linked by tragedies
Palmdale, CA3 days ago
Shooting death of LA bishop in Hacienda Heights being investigated as murder, authorities say
Hacienda Heights, CA1 day ago
Anaheim police investigating death of woman at Disneyland
Anaheim, CA3 days ago
A permanent campus for an all-girls public school is being built out shipping containers in Van Nuys
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
23 Long Beach businesses have been burglarized since start of the year, police say
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Supreme fans battle long lines to shop new store in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA4 days ago
Woman left in coma after suspects fleeing police slam into her car in South LA, daughter says
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Parents angered over violent student fights at Culver City schools
Culver City, CA4 days ago
Monterey Park City Council honors those who saved lives during mass shooting
Monterey Park, CA5 days ago
Lockdown lifted at El Camino Real High School in Woodland Hills after reported shooting
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
South LA family outraged over fake memorial set up at school for 13-year-old boy with autism
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Motorcycle street takeover on 6th Street Bridge briefly halts traffic
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Waymo's autonomous rideshare service enters testing phase in Los Angeles ahead of planned rollout
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Roll out the purple carpet! Taco Bell Cantina now open in Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Montclair triple homicide: Authorities release photos of at-large suspect, a relative of the victims
Montclair, CA9 hours ago
Prosecutors say suspect looked up kosher markets in LA to target Jewish people for shootings
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
78-year-old driver killed after entering 60 Freeway facing oncoming traffic, CHP says
San Bernardino, CA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy