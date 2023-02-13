Workers at Medieval Times in Buena Park walk off job, go on strike, union says

Workers at Medieval Times in Buena Park walked off the job and went on strike before their second performance of the day Saturday, the union confirmed.

About 25 of the 50 workers in their bargaining unit walked out, according to Erin Zapcic, the lead organizer of Medieval Times Performers United.

Performers said due to staff shortages, they have been working six days a week. They've been in wage negotiations with management since December.

Medieval Times LLC has not responded to Saturday's walkout.

The show's cast of knights, squires, and stable hands voted to unionize, 27-18, last November and join the American Guild of Variety Artists.

"By bringing the Performers and Stable Hands at Medieval Times, Buena Park, CA to the 'table,' we will collaboratively negotiate a fair Collective Bargaining Agreement which ensures that wages are commensurate with skills, improves safety protocols (and enforces them) and brings about a respectful working environment," the union said in a November statement.

In a CNN Business report , Zapcic said people work at Medieval Times because they love it, not for the money. But since reopening after COVID, staffing levels were so short, workers were performing six days a week.

"They love to tell us that we're not Broadway and it's absolutely correct," Zapcic said. "Broadway does eight shows a week. We do anywhere from 16 to 21."

The strike is affecting performances at the location. Zapcic said the company is pulling performers from other departments and non-unionized locations. The closest location to Buena Park is in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The union has filed numerous unfair labor practice charges against the company both in California and New Jersey, including one on their TikTok account getting banned.

In October, Medieval Times filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the union for using the company name, which is still ongoing.