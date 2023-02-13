Change location
The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 2-13-23 (Valentine’s Day Edition!)
By Erica Rivera,9 days ago
Who let the dogs out? It’s a question older than time itself. More importantly, who let the dogs out on the internet , and how are they all so cute ? Watching amazing dog videos on TikTok is the best. Scrolling through our FYP gives us a total dopamine hit thanks to all of the fantastic dog videos. Obviously, the social media platform’s algorithm knows we want to see the funniest, cutest, and most heart-melting dog videos.
Since we’re such givers, we compiled the most amazing dog videos of the week for you to check out and enjoy. If you like watching dogs being silly, doing stunts, or zooming around the house, there’s something here for you.
This week’s edition honors Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14 for those not in the know). Since there’s no greater love than the love of one’s pup, why not celebrate with adorable pink and red apparel, cute arts and crafts projects, and dog-friendly treats?
Scroll on, have a laugh, and remember to come back next week for another hilarious installment of the most entertaining pups on social media!
The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week
@yourdogsbestfriend I love you, baby #dog #dogsoftiktok #valentinesday #fyp ♬ Can’t Take My Eyes off You – Frankie Valli
@yunabugs Gots to make it special for my 8 Valentines. #fyp #fy #foryou #dog #dachshund #valentinesday #openfarmpartner ♬ Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet
@smuckersthepitbull Do you need a Smucky smooch for Valentine’s Day? #dogs #valentinesday #dogsoftikok ♬ One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
@aryathelabterrier Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, have you asked your valentine out yet? #pitbullsoftiktok #labradorpitbull #dogsoftiktok #labpit #fyp #labterriermix #valentinesday #valentinesdog #vday ♬ love – .
@itsmissmango Mango sending you some Valentine Boops! #happyvalentinesday #boop #goldenretriever #dogsoftiktok #foryoupage ♬ L O V E – Michael Bublé
@threepupperteers Who wants to be Tom’s valentine? #dogsoftiktok #fyp #puppy #recipe #valentinesday #dogtreats ♬ Riptide – Vance Joy
@blackdogomaha Reply to @kingof__ooo of course it’s the day after Valentine’s Day Corgi heart Tail Tutorial! #hearttail #corgibuts #corgi #doggroomer #doggrooming #fyp #foryoupage #fypシ ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
@memydoodsandi DIY Valentine’s #dog #art #valentinesday #diycrafts ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
