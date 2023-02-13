Liverpool vs Everton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Everton manager Sean Dyche dismissed Liverpool ’s woeful run of form and said his team will be preparing for the best version of Jurgen Klopp ’s side when they visit Anfield tonight.

Dyche guided Everton to a victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal in his first match in charge last weekend, while Liverpool’s poor run continued with a 3-0 defeat against Wolves.

Everton remain in the Premier League’s relegation zone but Dyche has lifted the mood in the blue half of the city ahead of tonight’s Merseyside derby.

But the Everton manager said: “I won’t be overthinking their form, they have good players, a very experienced group and the manager certainly is. They are in a tough spell, but it is rare that teams don’t have that at some point. That has to be parked." Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Everton?

The Merseyside Derby will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 13 February.

How can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Thiago is the latest Liverpool player to join their lengthy injury list, with the midfielder set to be out for a few weeks with a hip injury. He joins Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota on the sidelines, although the Portuguese is nearing a return.

Everton are set to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injury while Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane are also out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Maupay

Prediction

It’s hard to see where a good Liverpool performance comes from at the moment, but Anfield will not allow the same level of performance that the Reds have put in on the road in recent weeks, especially against Everton. That said, Sean Dyche will have the visitors organised and up for the fight and against this Liverpool team that may be enough to get a result. Liverpool 1-1 Everton