Is Liverpool vs Everton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside Derby tonight as Sean Dyche looks to build on last weekend’s win over Arsenal.

Dyche steered Everton to a 1-0 win over the Premier League leaders in his first match in charge, but the Toffees remain in the relegation zone.

Everton have only won at Anfield once in the past 20 years - which came behind closed doors in 2021 - but the Reds are vulnerable and in their worst run of form under Jurgen Klopp .

Liverpool have not won in the Premier League in four matches and have been beaten by Brentford, Brighton and Wolves already in 2023. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Everton?

The Merseyside Derby will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 13 February.

How can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Thiago is the latest Liverpool player to join their lengthy injury list, with the midfielder set to be out for a few weeks with a hip injury. He joins Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota on the sidelines, although the Portuguese is nearing a return.

Everton are set to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injury while Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane are also out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Maupay

Odds

Liverpool: 13/8

Draw: 16/5

Everton: 9/2

Prediction

It’s hard to see where a good Liverpool performance comes from at the moment, but Anfield will not allow the same level of performance that the Reds have put in on the road in recent weeks, especially against Everton. That said, Sean Dyche will have the visitors organised and up for the fight and against this Liverpool team that may be enough to get a result. Liverpool 1-1 Everton