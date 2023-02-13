Alejandro Garnacho progress is a further sign of Erik ten Hag’s Midas touch

One of the elements to football coaching that separates the great from the good is understanding that each individual footballer needs to be managed in their own individual way.

Over the years, Pep Guardiola has drawn much criticism for being hard pressed to issue Phil Foden with any praise and has often pointed out where the England starlet has gone wrong. Foden, however, has never once showed any sign of discontent, the constructive criticism taken on board to help him develop into one of the country’s most exciting talents for a generation.

His current spell out of the team is another way of Guardiola giving Foden reminders there is still work to be done to make him the finished article.

Marcus Rashford appeared to be done at Manchester United last season. Booed by his own fans and shorn of even a glimmer of confidence, he was in desperate need of an arm on the shoulder, someone to whisper in his ear how good he is and encourage rather than criticise. Step forward Erik ten Hag , and the goals have flowed with gusto as a result .

But Rashford is not the only United player who has benefitted from Ten Hag’s excellent, individually tailored, man management skills.

Alejandro Garnacho is as exciting a prosect as any to come through the United academy in recent years and has been thrust into the first team fold quicker than anyone expected this term, to great success.

His game-clinching second goal at Elland Road on Sunday, after yet another decisive Rashford strike, sealed a 2-0 victory over Leeds that for large swathes of the encounter did not look like it was going to happen.

The Argentine teenager has been directly involved in four goals as a substitute this season in the Premier League - two goals and two assists - the most of any player. Such an impact has proved crucial, especially given the paucity of other suitable squad options for Ten Hag to call upon.

Garnacho’s cool finish, however, showing the goalkeeper the eyes one way and striking the ball in the other direction, in off the post, may not have gone in without Ten Hag’s pointed quotes in midweek calling on the youngster to be more clinical in front of goal.

Garnacho wasted several golden chances against Leeds on Wednesday. In this embryonic stage of his career, he can be forgiven for such, but not in Ten Hag’s eyes.

What Ten Hag’s words did in midweek is what Guardiola’s comments have done down the years for Foden. When Garnacho was through on goal, he knew he had to take his chance, with his manager’s advice ringing in his head. One chance, one goal and crucial points in the bag.

“Definitely (the best response). I had some talks with him about that,” Ten Hag said with a wry smile, safe in the knowledge his Midas touch at United this season has not diminished.

“That is about taking responsibility. He had those chances (on Wednesday) he was in the right position. I don’t want to look away from that. But once he is there, at this level you have to score.

“Not every chance can be a goal but he has take responsibility.”

It was the perfect second act from Ten Hag. He has kept to the party line, challenging Garnacho for more, knowing the teenager can handle it, and has the talent to meet the questions asked by his manager.

With injuries starting to mount, and the schedule so unrelenting this term, getting more out of Garnacho than previously would have been required for one so young can keep threadbare United firing, just, with some crucial encounters to come.