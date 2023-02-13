arizonasuntimes.com

Cochise County Attorney Who Threatened and Opposed County Supervisors on Hand Counting Ballots and Certifying Election Arrested for ‘Super Extreme’ DUI By Rachel Alexander, 9 days ago

By Rachel Alexander, 9 days ago

Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre was arrested early in the morning on January 28 for a “super extreme” DUI. McIntyre, who became nationally known for ...