6 Live Shows this Week – February 13, 2023

Mark O’Connor began his creative journey at the feet of American fiddling legend Benny Thomasson, and the iconic French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli. Now, at age 59, he has melded these influences into a new American classical music, and is perpetuating his vision of an American School of String Playing. Mr. O’Connor has won three Grammys, seven CMA awards as well as several national fiddle, guitar and mandolin champion titles.
Spend Valentine’s evening with Gladys Knight where she will perform hits like “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye)” and many more.
Ashley McBride just won a GRAMMY, see her at The Ryman this week with special guests Aaron Raitiere, Benjy Davis, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack (2/15 Only), Pillbox Patti, TJ Osborne and bandleader John Osborne.
