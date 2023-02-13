Open in App
Franklin, TN
Davidson County Source

Kenny Loggins to Bring Farewell Tour to Franklin

By Donna Vissman,

9 days ago
Kenny Loggins announced his final tour in January and now has added more dates to the tour to include Franklin, TN.

The “This is It” tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on Thursday, May 11th with special guest Yacht Rock Revue.

In talking about the tour, Loggins said in a release, It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins says. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”

Find tickets here.

