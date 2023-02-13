Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
Davidson County Source

Lang Wiseman to be Honored at SEC Basketball Tournament

By Source Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F51J1_0klPfFdL00
From utsports.com

From UTSports.com

Former Academic All-American Lang Wiseman has been selected as Tennessee’s SEC Basketball Legend and will represent the Volunteers at the SEC Tournament next month in Nashville.

Wiseman was set to be honored as Tennessee’s legend in 2020, but that year’s SEC Tournament was canceled abruptly due to the global COVID pandemic.

Wiseman starred as a guard under Vols head coach Wade Houston from 1989-93. A native of Arlington, Tennessee, Wiseman finished his career as the program’s No. 24 all-time leading scorer, with 1,156 points, and now ranks 43rd on Tennessee’s career scoring list.

A fantastic backcourt complement to the great Allan Houston, Wiseman averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 123 career games. Wiseman logged 82 starts and shot .435 from the field and .358 from 3-point range during his career.

As a sophomore in 1990-91, he averaged a career-best 13.2 points and 3.2 assists while earning 30 starts and playing 30.1 minutes per game. He led the Vols in steals as both his sophomore and junior seasons.

Also a standout academically, he stands as the most decorated scholar athlete in Tennessee basketball history. He earned third-team Academic All-America honors in 1991, followed by second-team status in 1992 and first-team laurels in 1993.

Wiseman also was the Anson Mount National Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the H. Boyd McWhorter SEC Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 1993.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business from Tennessee and then earned a law degree from Harvard Law School, where he graduated cum laude.

A former member of the UT Board of Trustees, Wiseman also previously served his home state as Deputy to the Governor and Chief Counsel.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
OBITUARY: Margaret G. Davis
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Fast-Growing Wing Restaurant Chain, Atomic Wings, Coming to Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 13, 2023
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vanderbilt Students to Appear on Jeopardy Reunion Tournament
Nashville, TN5 days ago
6 Live Shows this Week- February 20, 2023
Nashville, TN2 days ago
The Best Handcrafted Pies in Nashville with Nationwide Shipping
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Culinary Store Sur La Table Closes in Brentwood
Brentwood, TN1 hour ago
Your Guide to Parking at Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN1 day ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
OBITUARY: David Collins Green
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Where to Eat Close to Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Kyle Jacobs, Songwriter & Husband of Kellie Pickler, Dead at 49
Nashville, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Vastia Fleming Beard
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Tennessee National Guardsmen Killed in Helicopter Crash Identified as Pilots from Murfreesboro, Joelton
Murfreesboro, TN5 days ago
Tesla Motors to Open Flagship Store in Franklin by Mid 2023
Franklin, TN1 hour ago
OBITUARY: Mary Martin Horner
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Depeche Mode to Bring Tour to Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Breaking Benjamin is Coming to FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Harris Abram Gilbert Sr.
Nashville, TN4 days ago
OBITUARY: Sylvia Ann LeCroy
Nashville, TN4 days ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: David Duane Kincherlow
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Red Bicycle Coffee to Open Nolensville Pike Location
Nashville, TN6 days ago
New Gluten Free Bakery to Open in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Middle Tennessee School Closures & Delays – February 16, 2023
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Health Inspections: Food Options at Green Hills Mall
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
OBITUARY: David ‘Smokey’ Edens
Nashville, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Shirley Crooks Hutson
Milford, MA1 day ago
OBITUARY: Jo Ann Hale
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy