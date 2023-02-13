Open in App
Nashville, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – February 13, 2023

By Donna Vissman,

9 days ago

Here are six live shows this week.

Kacey Musgraves-Brothers Osborne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30u4wq_0klPdR3F00

Monday, February, 13, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

It’s a fundraiser for the Steve Markland family, VP of Utopia Music who lost everything recently in a fire. Scheduled performances include Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, The Brummies, and more.

Find tickets here.

Mark O’Connor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPClP_0klPdR3F00
photo from Franklin Theater

Monday, February 13, 7 pm

Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Mark O’Connor began his creative journey at the feet of American fiddling legend Benny Thomasson, and the iconic French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli. Now, at age 59, he has melded these influences into a new American classical music, and is perpetuating his vision of an American School of String Playing. Mr. O’Connor has won three Grammys, seven CMA awards as well as several national fiddle, guitar and mandolin champion titles.

Find tickets here.

Assembly Food Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AGvf_0klPdR3F00
photo by Donna Vissman

Thursday, February 16, 4 pm

Fifth and Broadway, 5055 Broadway, Nashville

It’s a free concert at the South and North Hall featuring Sara Spicer, Chris Rains, and Michael Hambly.

TobyMac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeJmS_0klPdR3F00
photo by Robbie Klein

Sunday, February 19, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

TobyMac is bringing his Hits Deep Tour to Nashville with special guests Crowder, Cochren & Co, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick & Terrian.

Find tickets here.

Gladys Knight with the Nashville Symphony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Op8UZ_0klPdR3F00

Tuesday, February 14, 8 pm

Spend Valentine’s evening with Gladys Knight where she will perform hits like “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye)” and many more.

Find tickets here.

Ashley McBride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFNBN_0klPdR3F00
photo – Benjo Arwas_Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Wednesday-Thursday, February 15-16, 8 pm

Ashley McBride just won a GRAMMY, see her at The Ryman this week with special guests Aaron Raitiere, Benjy Davis, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack (2/15 Only), Pillbox Patti, TJ Osborne and bandleader John Osborne.

Find tickets here.

