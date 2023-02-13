Shania Twain Is ‘Queen’ of the U.K. Albums Chart

Shania Twain is the undisputed queen of the U.K. albums chart as her sixth studio album, Queen of Me (EMI), opens at No. 1.

The Canadian country veteran bags her third Official U.K. No. 1, as Queen of Me sees off the challenge of Raye’s debut album My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources), less than 2,500 chart units behind for a second-place start, the Official Charts Company reports.

Queen Of Me is Shania’s sixth U.K. 10 top album, which includes the leaders Come On Over (1998) and Now (2017), and it’s the week’s best-seller on vinyl.

A triumphant Twain showed off her chart award with a social post. “Wow! I’m Waking Up Dreaming in London!,” she writes. “I’ve been waiting and waiting to share this music with you and I’m glad it’s finally being heard – this is just the beginning and I can’t wait to see these songs live a long life!”

Queen of Me is just Twain’s third album in 20 years, and its release follows several major health setbacks for the 57-year-old singer. “It’s a really different time in the music industry, different to my previous experiences of releasing albums and it feels like it’s harder than ever to be heard – which makes this number one feel so frigging great! I love this record, it makes me feel good and I hope it makes you feel good too!”

Meanwhile, Scottish indie trio Young Fathers earn a career-first U.K. top 10 with Heavy Heavy (Ninja Tune), their fourth studio album. It’s new at No. 7, besting the chart performance of their 2014 Mercury Prize-winning debut Dead (No. 35 peak), and 2018’s Cocoa Sugar (No. 28).

With the announcement of her 2023 world tour , Beyoncé’s former leader Renaissance (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) finds new chart life, up 72-12.

Also making an impact on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, published Feb. 10, is The WAEVE, as their eponymously-named Transgressive album bows at No. 30. The duo features Graham Coxon and former The Pipettes singer Rose Elinor Dougall.