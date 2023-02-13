Lessons from a carpet cleaner...

I learned at an early age knowledge is an invaluable currency. It was the first “priceless.”

Of late, covering Bertie, Perquimans, occasionally Chowan and now Martin counties has allowed me to broaden my education and absorb the remarkable deep living history surrounding us. It’s the weave of a very special community fabric.

Back when I was a puppy in 1965, I got a job as a carpet cleaner with Jimmy Allen, a one-man carpet cleaning company — until I joined that is — in Plymouth, Michigan. I was 14 years old. He was 68.

I worked weekends and, once school was out, pretty much daily, depending on the dirt. I lived in Livonia, a rural community outside of Detroit, nine miles outside of Plymouth. It was an easy trip for a 14-year-old with a thumb on Schoolcraft Road.

By June I had worked for Jimmy for about three months. I was doing a good job and had learned a lot. I could maneuver the 22-inch industrial buffer, scrubber, polisher, like a NASCAR driver, barely missing baseboards, rounding corners with a slight buffer tilt and only once chipping a corner tile off the bar at Bode’s Restaurant while cleaning the floor one Sunday.

I wanted a raise and asked my dad for advice. After a brief conversation, he told me to ask for whatever I thought I deserved.

My 50 cents an hour minimum wage — Starbucks had yet to be developed — should be $2, I thought, a nice boost for a 14-year-old buffer pilot.

When I approached Jimmy with the idea of a raise he asked how much I was thinking about. I told him $2 an hour. He didn’t flinch. He agreed, I had learned a lot.

The following Friday I anticipated my pay increase at 25 hours would net $50. An unimaginable amount for me.

Jimmy and I sat down as we had every Friday at his dining room table. He counted out the bills and 4 quarters and wrapped it in a piece of note paper with my hours and pay calculated.

When I counted out the $10, I questioned with squinting eyes why I didn’t get $2 an hour.

“You did get $2 an hour. I subtracted the tuition — $1.60 and hour you owe me so you took home $.40 an hour,” Jimmy explained.

“What tuition? What was the tuition for?” I asked, squinting a bit more.

“Well, when you came here did you know how to clean carpets,” Jimmy asked.

“No, of course not.”

“If you could buy a truck and equipment, do you think you could start your own carpet cleaning business today?”

“I can’t drive. I wouldn’t do that.”

“But you could, right?”

“Sure, but I wouldn’t.”

“Well, you see John, knowledge is worth money. It’s actually worth more than money. Once money is gone, you still have the knowledge. It’s that valuable. So the tuition is for the education, the knowledge I share daily,” Jimmy said.

I graduated from the Jimmy Allen Carpet Cleaning School of Life and Knowledge two years later, always making 50 cents an hour. My take home pay, priceless.

I am looking forward to expanding my education while getting to know the people of Martin County.