Westinghouse Appoints New President for Czech Republic

Westinghouse Electric Company today named Petr Brzezina as President for Czech Republic with responsibility for leading efforts to expand adoption of its nuclear technology. Petr has served as CEO and in other senior executive roles with multiple international companies including Skoda Transportation, Alstom, OHL ZS, General Electric and ABB. In 2021, Petr was named one of the top Czech CEOs of the Year by Forbes magazine.

“Petr is an experienced, trusted leader in the region and Westinghouse is proud to have him leading our team there,” said David Durham, Energy Systems President for Westinghouse. “He has the knowledge of key industries that support our efforts to meet the Czech Republic’s energy goals with our proven AP1000 ® technology.”

“Westinghouse has a deep history with nuclear energy in the Czech Republic. I am honored to help expand that relationship, and to create new partnerships that will provide increased energy security for the region,” said Petr Brzezina, who will be based at the Westinghouse offices in Prague.

In November, Westinghouse submitted a bid with Bechtel Nuclear Power Company for construction of one AP1000 unit at the Dukovany nuclear site, with the potential for another unit there and two additional reactors at the Temelin site. Westinghouse will supply nuclear fuel to Temelin beginning next year.

Westinghouse and Bechtel will partner with the Czech nuclear industry to fulfill key roles in procurement of equipment and construction of the reactors. Westinghouse has signed memoranda of understanding with 36 Czech companies to date.

The AP1000 plant is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. The Polish government recently selected the AP1000 reactor to launch its nuclear energy program. The deployment of AP1000 technology in Poland will drive greater regional synergy that benefits the Czech nuclear program.

Additionally, two AP1000 units are nearing completion at the Vogtle site in Georgia, four AP1000 units are currently setting operational performance records in China with four additional reactors under construction and two more approved for construction. Nine units have been announced for Ukraine, and the technology is under consideration at multiple other sites in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, and in the United States.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world’s operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

