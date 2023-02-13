Jamesville students earn academic honors

Jamesville - Jamesville Elementary School Principal Michelle Mobley recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the school’s third grading period.
Those honored include:
Principal’s List
Grade 3
Abby Wright, Jace Hardison, Scarlett Davenport
Grade 4
Abby Hayes
Grade 5
Abigail Thomas, Emma Jones, Kerigan Styons, Logan McCombs, Serena Huang
Honor Roll
Grade 3
Dixie Kent, Eli Thomas, Franklin Armenta, Holden Lilley, Isaac Lilley, Jayden Sweitzer, Mathew Whiteside, Olivia Martin, Zecharyah Northern
Grade 4
Brody Roebuck
Grade 5
Madison Winstead, Messyah Northern, Mikayla Halsey, Mi’Yachea Young, Rilee Long, Tyon McNair
Comments / 0