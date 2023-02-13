Open in App
The Enterprise

Jamesville students earn academic honors

9 days ago

Jamesville - Jamesville Elementary School Principal Michelle Mobley recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the school’s third grading period.

Those honored include:

Principal’s List

Grade 3

Abby Wright, Jace Hardison, Scarlett Davenport

Grade 4

Abby Hayes

Grade 5

Abigail Thomas, Emma Jones, Kerigan Styons, Logan McCombs, Serena Huang

Honor Roll

Grade 3

Dixie Kent, Eli Thomas, Franklin Armenta, Holden Lilley, Isaac Lilley, Jayden Sweitzer, Mathew Whiteside, Olivia Martin, Zecharyah Northern

Grade 4

Brody Roebuck

Grade 5

Madison Winstead, Messyah Northern, Mikayla Halsey, Mi’Yachea Young, Rilee Long, Tyon McNair

