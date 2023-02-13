MCS graduates 20 in January

Martin County Schools added 20 new alumni to the ranks following mid-year graduations held last week.

South Creek High School celebrated nine graduates Tuesday, January 24.

Adam Dean Bonds, Makya Lanae Brooks, Rashmail Dequan Bush, Gracelynn Marie Merritt, Kel’Asis Nykesh Renee Moore, Isaiah Lamont Roberson, Jha’ Mya Renee Vick and Tyler Earl Turner crossed the stage to turn their tassels at the end of the ceremony. Hector Felix did not attend.

Moore was recognized for achieving the Career Readiness Certificate.

The state of North Carolina issues career readiness certificates to individuals who have taken the WorkKeys tests and tested at or above the third WorkKeys level on all three tests. In North Carolina, there are three career readiness certification levels: bronze, silver and gold.

Turner was recognized for Beta Club and National Honor Society participation.

Eleven more graduates were recognized Thursday, January 26, during a ceremony at Riverside High School.

Connor Eason Boyd, JaRel Kevonte’ Goss, Jaylen Lucas Graham, Tranaysha Harris, Alturiq Charles Hamilton Hill, Hayden Gabriel Joyner, Je Mar Dontrell Lee, Morgan L. Nelson, Ty’Zeeal Quartez Patterson, Keynayza Lomonyah Pettiford and Zoy’Reeon Zhalik Pitt were announced as the newest graduates of Riverside High School.

Harris and Patterson were recognized for achieving the Career Readiness Certificate.

Lee and Pitt were recognized as Musicians of Distinction.