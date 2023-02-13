Open in App
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

West-Current Conditions

By Accuweather,

9 days ago

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, February 12, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albuquerque, NM;Partly cloudy;45;NNW;6;36%

Anchorage, AK;Snow;18;N;7;77%

Billings, MT;Cloudy;39;SW;17;37%

Boise, ID;Clear;30;ESE;3;75%

Casper, WY;Clear;28;SW;23;50%

Cheyenne, WY;Clear;33;WSW;13;47%

Denver, CO;Clear;36;SW;2;57%

Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;2;N;2;73%

Grand Junction, CO;Clear;34;NE;3;71%

Helena, MT;Cloudy;34;N;3;72%

Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;74;ENE;12;71%

Juneau, AK;Rain;37;E;16;93%

Las Vegas, NV;Clear;59;NNW;7;21%

Long Beach, CA;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;71%

Los Angeles, CA;Mostly clear;51;N;2;79%

Olympia, WA;Showers;44;S;10;92%

Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;53;ESE;2;49%

Portland, OR;Cloudy;43;SSE;2;86%

Reno, NV;Clear;32;W;2;69%

Roswell, NM;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;3;41%

Sacramento, CA;Clear;52;NNE;3;60%

Salt Lake City, UT;Clear;31;Calm;0;69%

San Diego, CA;Rain;50;SE;3;91%

San Francisco, CA;Partly cloudy;49;WNW;2;84%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Showers;46;S;17;76%

Spokane, WA;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;59%

Tucson, AZ;Clear;47;NW;3;64%

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy