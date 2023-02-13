West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, February 12, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Partly cloudy;45;NNW;6;36%
Anchorage, AK;Snow;18;N;7;77%
Billings, MT;Cloudy;39;SW;17;37%
Boise, ID;Clear;30;ESE;3;75%
Casper, WY;Clear;28;SW;23;50%
Cheyenne, WY;Clear;33;WSW;13;47%
Denver, CO;Clear;36;SW;2;57%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;2;N;2;73%
Grand Junction, CO;Clear;34;NE;3;71%
Helena, MT;Cloudy;34;N;3;72%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;74;ENE;12;71%
Juneau, AK;Rain;37;E;16;93%
Las Vegas, NV;Clear;59;NNW;7;21%
Long Beach, CA;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;71%
Los Angeles, CA;Mostly clear;51;N;2;79%
Olympia, WA;Showers;44;S;10;92%
Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;53;ESE;2;49%
Portland, OR;Cloudy;43;SSE;2;86%
Reno, NV;Clear;32;W;2;69%
Roswell, NM;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;3;41%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;52;NNE;3;60%
Salt Lake City, UT;Clear;31;Calm;0;69%
San Diego, CA;Rain;50;SE;3;91%
San Francisco, CA;Partly cloudy;49;WNW;2;84%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Showers;46;S;17;76%
Spokane, WA;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;59%
Tucson, AZ;Clear;47;NW;3;64%
